President extends lockdown with additional 14 days

01 May, 2020 - 17:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Andile Tshuma

President Mnangagwa has extended the lockdown by a further 14 days, with all workers set to be screened to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The president said face masks will be now mandatory in all public spaces and people can wear masks of any types, even home-made cloth ones, when they are outside of their homes.

Only public buses are allowed and kombis are still not allowed to operate. Buses will be disinfected twice per day to ensure safety of the public.

More details to follow.

