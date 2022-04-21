President fires ZACC Commissioner Muchengwa

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect fired Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission Commissioner Frank Muchengwa following recommendations from a Tribunal set up to investigate his suitability to hold office.

The Tribunal led by retired Judge, Justice Nicholas Ndou presented its report detailing findings to President Mnangagwa at State House this morning. Briefing journalists soon after the meeting, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the decision to remove Comm Muchengwa from office.

He said the removal was in terms of the Constitution. Comm Muchengwa was suspended following allegations of improper conduct leveled against him.