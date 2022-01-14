President goes on annual leave

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has started his annual leave, which will run until 5 February.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba revealed during that the President’s annual leave, Vice President, General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga will be the Acting President.

“The Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, wishes to advice that His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, started his annual vacation yesterday, 13 January 2022. His vacation which runs until 5 February 2022 will be spent in the country. During this period, Honourable Vice President, General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga is Acting President,” reads the statement.