President in Namibia for World Children’s Day

Vincent Gono in WALVIS BAY, NAMIBIA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected here today where he will join his counterparts Presidents Hage Geingob of Namibia, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia and Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana to celebrate this year’s sub-regional Unicef World Children’s Day.

This year’s commemorations in the coastal city of Walvis Bay will be held under the theme “Renewing Our Promise for Children’s Rights.”

The high level gathering by the four Heads of State is anticipated to renew and reaffirm their commitment to regional engagements in furtherance of promotion and protection of the rights of children.

It follows the meetings that were held in Kasame at the Kazungula quadripoint in Botswana in 2021 and in Lusaka, Zambia last year to hear out children’s concerns, deliberate on various important strategies and foster solutions to the issues raised by children in their respective countries.

In a statement issued by Unicef, this year’s celebrations will bring together over 200 children from the four countries with thousands others attending virtually to discuss and share insights on how leaders can create an enabling environment for children to realise their full potential.

“Heads of State are expected to grace the event to build on the regional engagements established in Botswana in 2021 and Zambia in 2022, where a commitment was made to create a Heads of State Network.

“This network serves as a platform to discuss issues of mutual concern and develop concrete strategies to address children’s rights in their respective countries,” reads part of the statement by Unicef.

This year’s World Children’s Day offers yet another opportunity for the four Heads of State to renew their promise to uphold children’s rights, champion Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensure that no child is left behind.

Unicef has commended the several practical milestones that have been made by the four countries to the Heads of State Network.

In Zimbabwe as part of President Mnangagwa’s commitment in promoting children’s rights, there has been the enactment into law of the Marriages Act, which criminalises any act that promotes, permit, allow, coerce, aid or abet child marriages.

The Act is part of the milestones that seek to solve the headache of child marriages in the country where a third of the country’s young girls are married before the age of 18 years.

Zimbabwe also made young people part of the delegation to last year’s Conference of Parties as part of the growing involvement of children and young people in the climate change debate resulting in child sensitive Nationally Determined Contribution and National Adaptation Plan.

There is also a department in President Mnangagwa’s office for people and children living with disabilities which has been seized with making all learning institutions accessible for all in fulfilment of his leaving no-one and no place behind development philosophy.

President Mnangagwa and his Government have also been on the forefront of speaking against drug and substance abuse mostly by the youths.

Important steps have also been taken by Zambia with the introduction of free secondary education and the adoption of the landmark Children’ Act being some of the flagship initiatives to improve the lives of children.

Namibia has also been applauded for embarking on a nationwide consultation with all stakeholders including children with disabilities on how the country should transform education and ensure no child is left behind.

It has also been working on narrowing the digital divide with a spirited initiative to connect schools and young people to the internet while on its part Botswana has made strides in the use of technology to enhance learning through the Smart Botswana Digital Transformation Strategy.

It has also made efforts to address violence against children with child friendly police centres having been established in selected districts across the country.

The World Children’s Day commemoration was designated on 20 November by Unicef after the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on 20 November 1989 by the United Nations General Assembly to promote international togetherness, raise awareness among children and improve children’s welfare.

The day unites governments all over the world in celebrating advancements made in achieving child rights, shedding light on critical issues affecting children’s lives and supporting children and young people to be advocates for their rights.