President in Russia for Economic Forum

President Mnangagwa is also expected to have a one on one meeting with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

Kudakwashe Mugari in St Petersburg, Russia

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in St Petersburg, Russia where he is expected to attend the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia’s premier business and investment event that kicked off on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean Deputy Ambassador to Russia, Muponisi Dzapasi, Embassy staff and Russian Government officials, received the President at Pulkovo International Airport.

Once dubbed the ‘Russian Davos’, SPIEF attracted leading Western business people and investors.

However, since the Russia-Ukraine disturbances started, its line-up has reflected Moscow’s pivot towards Asia and Africa amid its diplomatic and economic isolation from Kyiv’s Western allies.

SPIEF’s remains an important platform for business and allows African countries to engage with Russian businesses and the rest of the world.

According to President Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov, President Mnangagwa and other guests from 136 countries are attending SPIEF.