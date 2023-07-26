President leaves for Russia

President Mnangagwa bids farewell to Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and other senior Government officials at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this evening before he departed for the Second Russia Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St Petersburg, Russia. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected in Russia today to join more than 40 African heads of State and Governments for the Second Russia Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum that seeks to increase cooperation, entrench multilateralism, and tackle issues affecting the world.

This year forum, that is being held under the theme, ‘For peace, security and development’ is taking place at a time when the world is on the cusp of witnessing a new world order based on multilateralism as opposed to unilateralism.

It also comes at a time when nations are increasing turning their back against the sole use of the United States dollar with many countries now seeking to join the Brics group of nations, to which Russia is a member state.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Ambassador to the Russia Federation Mr Ambrose Mutinhiri said Russia is ready to host President Mnangagwa.

“The Soviet Union, which is now the Federation of Russia has had very friendly relations with African liberation movements, Zimbabwe in particular, those relations have remained very good to present day,” he said.

The Forum also presents road maps for Africa-Russia economic, scientific and humanitarian, cooperation on a win-win situation and dovetails with President Mnangagwa thrust of turning Zimbabwe into an upper middle class economy by 2030, through industrialisation and modernisation.

“We hope the political relationship will be matched with the economic cooperation. There are several Russian companies already in Zimbabwe and there are many more that are willing to come,” said Amb Mutinhiri.