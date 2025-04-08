President leaves for Uganda

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

President Mnangagwa has left for Kampala, Uganda, to attend the eleventh session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSS11).

He is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira; the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube; Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba and other Government officials.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Senator Charles Tawengwa, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, service chiefs and other senior Government officials saw off the President at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.