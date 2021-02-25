President, ministers to go for Covid-19 vaccination

Vusumuzi Dube. Senior Reporter

THE People’s Republic of China has availed 1,2 million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for purchase by Zimbabwe, a move that will further aide in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

This figure is in addition of a further 200 000 doses that China has donated to add on to the initial 200 000 that arrived in the country a couple of weeks ago, bringing to 400 000 doses that have been donated by China.

This was revealed by President Mnangagwa while officiating at the commissioning of the Epping Forest borehole augmentation project and the ground breaking ceremony of the Gwayi-Shangani dam pipeline project today, where he encouraged Zimbabweans to avail themselves to the vaccination roll-out programme.

The President said after Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, had led the nation in being the first person to be vaccinated, he (President Mnangagwa) will lead his Cabinet to be vaccinated when the next batch of Vaccines arrive in two weeks’ time.

“Last week saw the roll out of the first phase of our National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme which targets frontline workers, the security sector, the elderly and those with underlying conditions. I assure the nation that more vaccines are coming and people will have the chance to be vaccinated.

“Only yesterday (Wednesday) I was informed that we have received another donation of 200 000 doses of vaccines from His Excellency, President Xi Jinping and the government and people, of the People’s Republic of China making the total donation from China to date, 400 000 doses of vaccines. In addition to the donation, Sinopharm has also availed additional 1,8 mllion doses of vaccines for purchase by our Government,” said President Mnangagwa.

He further revealed that procurement plans of other vaccines from India and Russia were at an advanced stage.

Last month, Government announced that it had secured US$100 million for the purchase of a Covid-19 vaccine.