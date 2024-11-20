President Mnangagwa appoints Lovemore Matuke as State Security Minister

President Mnangagwa on Tuesday moved Minister of Provincial Affairs in his Office, Lovemore Matuke, to State Security.

The post has been vacant since January 2022 when President Mnangagwa fired now Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube for “inappropriate conduct”.

President Mnangagwa also appointed former deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Raymore Machingura as the Executive Director for the Presidential and National Scholarships Department.

The position oversees the management and distribution of scholarships designed to empower less privileged Zimbabwean youths through education, ensuring that opportunities for advancement are accessible to all.

President Mnangagwa also appointed Rossy Mpofu as the Special Advisor on Disability Issues, replacing the late Joshua Malinga who died on September 8 last year. In a statement announcing the appointments, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said they are with immediate effect.

New Ziana