President Mnangagwa appoints Tourism Deputy Minister

The Sunday News

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Hon Barbra Rwodzi Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, in a statement today (Thursday).

Dr Sibanda said Hon Rwodzi’s appointment was with immediate effect. She is a Member of Parliament for Chirumhanzu constituency in the Midlands province.

“Hon Rwodzi is also a holder of a Masters of Business administration degree and a Bachelor of Honours Degree in Business Studies. Hon Rwodzi, a successful business woman who runs a number of companies with interests in energy solutions, financial services, clothing and community development projects,” reads the statement.

