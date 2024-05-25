President Mnangagwa approves Starlink licensing

25 May, 2024 - 15:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has approved the licensing of Starlink by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to provide internet as part of the Second Republic’s strategic pillars to prioritise and promote the digital economy.

President Mnangagwa revealed this on Saturday afternoon on his X account saying the entry by Starlink in the digital telecommunications space in Zimbabwe is expected to result in the deployment of high speed, low cost, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) internet infrastructure throughout Zimbabwe and particularly in all the rural areas.

“One of the strategic pillars that anchor the Second Republic’s developmental agenda under Vision 2030 is innovation, science and technology. Prioritisation of the digital economy and the emerging importance of technology in our day to day activities requires Government to lead from the front in providing an environment where investment in technology is promoted.

“In this vein, I am pleased to announce that i have approved the licensing of Starlink by POTRAZ to provide advanced internet and related digital processing services in Zimbabwe through its sole and exclusive local partner, IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd,” said President Mnangagwa.

Starlink is a LEO Satellite operator wholly owned by global conglomerate Space X led by promiment multi-billionaire Mr ElonMusk.

