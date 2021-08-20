President Mnangagwa arrives for crucial meeting with chiefs

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of a meeting with traditional leaders from the Matabeleland region at State House set for tomorrow.

The meeting, will among other things discuss the issue of the 1980s political disturbances known as Gukurahundi.

The President landed aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane at 4:50PM this afternoon. He was welcomed by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo Hon Judith Ncube, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon Kazembe Kazembe and State Security Minister Hon Owen Ncube, Service Chiefs and senior civil servants.

Briefing journalists on the expectations of Saturday’s meeting, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza said the meeting was testimony of the President’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to matters affecting the region.

“His Excellency, the President will receive recommendations on how to deal with issues related to Gukurahundi. The National Council of Chiefs has in the past two weeks been engaged in intensive stakeholder consultations with various groups from Matabeleland. The meeting is a demonstration of His Excellency’s commitment to find a lasting solution to matters affecting the region and, in particular the Gukurahundi issue,” said Mrs Mabhiza.