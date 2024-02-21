President Mnangagwa arrives in Masvingo to lead Robert Mugabe National Youth Day celebrations

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at Mushagashe Vocational Training Center in Masvingo for the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day celebrations today.

Zimbabweans today are commemorating the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day with President Mnangagwa set to lead official proceedings in Masvingo as the Government seeks to mainstream the participation of young people in major development programmes in the country.

The President was welcomed by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Lands Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, Local Government July Moyo, among other senior dignitaries.

The Robert Mugabe National Youth Day is celebrated annually on February 21 and is part of the country’s public holidays.

At least 30 000 delegates from all the country’s provinces are expected to attend the national event at Mushagashe Youth Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo.

Delegates from neighbouring South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Tanzania are also expected to grace the programme, which will run under the theme: “Positioning Youth Empowerment and Development Towards Achieving Vision 2030”.

This year’s theme has been crafted in recognition of the critical role that young people play in economic development.