President Mnangagwa calls for patriotism, loyalty among ZDF members

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday called on members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to be loyal and patriotic at all times during their service.

He said this during a ceremony to commission 182 officer cadets of the Regular Officer Cadet Course at the Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru, the Midlands province.

At least 44 of the newly commissioned officer cadets were women.

President Mnangagwa said discipline, sacrifice, dependability, and selflessness were essential values that ZDF members should always uphold.

“Serving in the defence forces is a life of service to our great nation and entails placing the interests of our people and country ahead of personal interests,” he said.

“This calls for the highest standards of honour and integrity among you.Always remember that you are not just joining an organisation, you are becoming part of a broader family which also thrives on honour, respect,courage, decisiveness, dependability, initiative and tact.”

President Mnangagwa, who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the ZDF,reiterated the vital role that the military plays in safeguardingnational security and maintaining a stable environment essential for achieving the vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

He emphasised the importance of science, technology, and innovation in the modernisation of the defence forces, highlighting the need to enhance capabilities and broaden horizons within the military sector.

“I challenge the Zimbabwe Defence Forces across its training institutions,departments, and agencies to prioritise innovation andtechnology development to propel us forward and strengthen our militarycapabilities,” he stated.

Acknowledging the evolving landscape of modern warfare, President Mnangagwa underscored the significance of competency in informationcommunication technology (ICT) among young officers, to enhance their understanding of computerised military equipment and the impact of technology in contemporary warfare.

He emphasised the transformative potential of embracing technological advancements, including developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), to enhance the defence forces’ effectiveness and preparedness to address emerging security challenges.

President Mnangagwa said the commissioning parade, which was the 39th since independence, signifies the institution’s adherence to its mandate of injecting well-trained young and professional officers into the Zimbabwe National Army.

He said the past 21 months had seen the young cadets undergo a gruelling

period of unique mental, physical and intellectual training.

President Mnangagwa said the inclusion of the Civil-Military Relations package is crucial for strong and disciplined defence forces.

On the 44 women who graduated, President Mnangagwa said women play an equally important role in the defence and security of the country.

He said their inclusion in the leadership strata of the ZDF is an acknowledgement that both young men and women cadets can realise their full potential within the national security architecture.

“I therefore recognise the tremendous efforts being made by the ZDF to raise enrollment figures of female officer cadets undertaking the prestigious course.”

Zimbabwe Military Academy Commandant Brigadier General Crispen Mhere Nduku said passing a cadet course was not the end in itself, but the beginning of a lifelong learning career of service for the country.

“The military career is an honorable and rewarding profession, but the rewards are for individuals who maintain a high standard of work ethic,discipline and professionalism throughout their career,” he said.

The course started on July 18 last year with an initial enrollment of 220 candidates comprising 54 women and 166 men.

A total of 38 students dropped from the course due to ill health, voluntary resignation and indiscipline.

New Ziana