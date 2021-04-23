President Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons for historic T20I win over Pakistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated the Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team for their win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 International, the first time ever that they have triumphed over the Asians in this format of the game.

Led by stand-in captain Brendan Taylor, the Chevrons defeated Pakistan by 19 runs at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Soon after the end of the match, President Mnangagwa took to Twitter to congratulate the team for the historic victory.

“What a performance from the Chevrons! Congratulations to @ZimCricketv on a historic win today #ZIMvPAK,’’ tweeted President Mnangagwa.

All rounder Luke Jongwe continued to make a huge impact when he picked up four wickets for 18 runs in 3.5 overs as Pakistan were bowled out for 99 runs in 19.5 overs. The pace bowler removed the dangerous duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam earlier on before he got rid of Haris Rauf as well as Arshad Iqbal in the last over to give Zimbabwe a momentous win.

Earlier on, Zimbabwe had seemingly struggled to 118/9 in 20 overs after they lost the toss and were asked to bat. The highest run scorer for the home team was Tinashe Kamunhukamwe with 34 off 40 balls.

Zimbabwe’s win means there is all to play for in the third and final T20I on Sunday where whoever is victorious also wins the [email protected]_29