President Mnangagwa gifts US$1 000 to all provincial performers at Children’s Party

Online Reporter

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire has announced that President Mnangagwa has gifted US$1 000 to all ten provincial groups that performed at the Children’s Party.

Minister Machakaire also spoke against drug abuse among the youth. Youth urged to take part in national development

Child President Pious Nleya says youths should play their part in building the country.

While giving the vote of thanks at the Children’s Party, Nleya challenged youths to rise to the occasion and build the country.

“This country requires future leaders, soldiers and policemen, and those are the great people present here.”

He also spoke against the abuse of drugs by the youth.