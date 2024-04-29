President Mnangagwa hails Zimbabweans for embracing the new ZiG currency

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday commended Zimbabweans for embracing and protecting the recently launched national currency called the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), saying it is a symbol of the country’s identity and dignity.

He was speaking at the burial of three national heroes: Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier General (Rtd) Shadreck Vezha and Tsitsi Jadagu. The late Dzimiri died on April 16 after a short illness while Brig Gen (Rtd) Vezha died in a road traffic accident on the same day, with the late Jadagu succumbing to a short illness two days later.

“I commend all Zimbabweans for the manner we have adopted and are protecting the use of our own currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). Congratulations, Makorokoto Zimbabwe. This is our national currency and part of the symbols of our national identity and dignity,” said President Mnangagwa.

He applauded the departed heroes for being honest, humble and trustworthy cadres who were always ready to avail themselves to servetheir country On Brig Gen Vezha, he said it was disheartening to note that he was about to assume a new role as the Defence Attache to Tanzania and Kenya barely seven days before his tragic death.

There was need, he said, for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), including the intelligence and other security training establishments in the country, to be part of the mainstream research, science innovation and technology development ecosystem underpinned by the heritage-based Education 5.0 model.

“The provision of knowledge and skills to address both emerging and traditional security threats and for the production of quality goods and services as well as for technological advancement remains key priority areas,” he explained.

President Mnangagwa said as the nation laid to rest the gallant departed heroes, the intelligence, defence and security sectors should remain vigilant and effective on national security and interests.

He said the late Brig Gen Vezha had a distinguished career as a decorated general officer, strategist and an exceptional military trainer, adding that numerous commissioned and non-commissioned officers in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces passed through his mentorship.

President Mnangagwa implored other members of the ZDF to emulate the professional ethic and character exhibited by the late Brig Gen Vezha. He said, having been exposed to various military and academic training, the late Vezha applied his knowledge for the good of the country and urged those deployed in peace support operations and seconded for various trainings in other parts of the world to continue raising the country’s flag high.

Turning to the late Dzimiri, President Mnangagwa said he was an astute and dependable intelligent and security officer, whilst Jadagu had been a dedicated and reliable ruling party cadre. He said in the late Dzimiri, the country had lost a committed cadre who was always ready for any deployment and assignment, adding such traits should continue to be emulated in the security sector as well as the civil service as a whole.

On the late Jadagu, he said she was an ardent, firm believer of the ruling party ideology and values who worked hard in mass mobilisation for the party and women’s empowerment, as well as popularising the founding ethos and ideals of the liberation struggle.

