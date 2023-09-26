President Mnangagwa in successful UN trip

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s recent attendance to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States has been described as highly successful which saw him jointing forces with various world leaders in denouncing illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

This was highlighted during the first Cabinet Meeting following the harmonised elections that were held last month,

Speaking at the post Cabinet briefing the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere revealed that the President, in his address at the General Assembly emphasised the need to strengthen multilateralism for the world to effectively respond to the multi-dimensional and interlinked crises facing the global community

“He highlighted the benefits of the land reform programme in Zimbabwe, particularly the record production of wheat and tobacco. He emphasised that previous crop production records had been surpassed, adding that the country is now food secure,” said Dr Muswere.

The Information Minister revealed that the President also deplored the continued application of the unilateral sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, which were causing immense suffering among the generality of the people.

Leaders from Angola, Cuba, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa joined his Excellency the President in calling for the unconditional lifting of the sanctions.

Dr Muswere said during the visit, the President participated and contributed in various meetings such as the SDG Summit; the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development; the High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response; Universal Health Coverage (UHC); and the Fight Against Tuberculosis.

“His Excellency the President joined other leaders from the Global South in calling for the reform of the global financial architecture, the need for more investments in the health sector, and resource mobilization towards the elimination of tuberculosis,” he added.

The Minister also noted that during his visit to New York, the President also met various world leaders, where among other issues they discussed the recent peaceful, free and fair harmonized elections in Zimbabwe.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that His Excellency the President engaged his SADC counterparts, notably President Lourenzo of Angola; President Nyusi of Mozambique; President Geingob of Namibia; and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. The engagements were on the recent peaceful, free and fair harmonized elections in Zimbabwe, as well as cooperation in the energy sector with Mozambique.

“Cabinet wishes to highlight that His Excellency the President also met the UK Minister for International Development and Africa, the Right Honorable Andrew Mitchell; the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. A. Adesina; the President of the Afrexim Bank, Professor Benedict Oramah; the Presidents of GE Vernova Canada and GE Vernova Africa, Heather Chalmers and respectively, and Executives from Investments in Manufacturing, Production and Infrastructure Inc. (IMPI),” said Minister Muswere.