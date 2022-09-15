President Mnangagwa invited to attend Queen’s funeral

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the burial of Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom on Monday, the UK embassy confirmed.

“President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday,” the embassy said on a social media post.

The UK embassy dismissed a fake letter doing rounds on social media that claims that Buckingham Palace rejected a request by Zimbabwe to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8.

The letter claims baselessly that President Mnangagwa is under travel restrictions from the UK when that is not the case

