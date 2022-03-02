President Mnangagwa launches census countdown

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Wednesday launched a 50-day countdown to the 2022 population and housing census scheduled to take place between 21 and 30 April this year.

In his address on Wednesday morning at State House, President Mnangagwa said economic blueprints such as the Transitional Stabilisation Plan and National Development Strategy 1 required baseline information from various censuses and surveys which the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency conducts from time to time.

He said Assessing the degree of success of implementation of such programmes and projects required statistics as performance indicators.

“Thus, a census enables Government to make evidence-based decisions as it provides information on size, distribution and age structure of the population. On that basis, Government can plan for social services delivery,” said President Mnangagwa.