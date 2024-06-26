President Mnangagwa launches comprehensive plan to tackle drug abuse in Zimbabwe

President Emerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday officially launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030), marking concerted efforts by the government to address the critical public health, socio-economic, and national security challenge.

The plan, consisting of seven pillars for combating drug and substance abuse, outlines a detailed roadmap for a multi-sectoral approach.

It focuses on supply reduction, demand reduction, harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation, as well as psychosocial support and community reintegration.

President Mnangagwa emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that the scourge of Drug and Substance Abuse has to be dealt with decisively as the country marches towards its vision to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

He acknowledged the far-reaching consequences of drug abuse, including poor health outcomes, social and economic problems, and the undermining of the country’s social fabric, particularly among the youth.

“This scourge knows no bounds. It is affecting all socio-economic levels and across religious groupings, destroying lives and families. This public health concern is further undermining the social fabric of our beautiful nation, particularly the youth, who are productive segments of our economy,” he said.

President Mnangagwa emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting multi-stakeholder engagement and actions across various sectors and announced the establishment of a National Drug Agency, which will provide strategic leadership, coordinate the implementation of the plan, and promote multi-sectoral alignment with national priorities.

“The reality is that, as our society edges closer to the realisation of Vision 2030, we must be proactive and prevent the degeneration of our family norms, cultural values and national identity. As we become a prosperous and empowered society, it is important to remain grounded on our rich identity as Zimbabwean and African people.

“We must be deliberate in protecting our children and young people,” he said.

Citing global trends, President Mnangagwa highlighted that drug abuse results in 3.3 million deaths annually, with 15.3 million people suffering from drug use disorders.

He also challenged social scientists, content producers, social media influencers, local authorities, and real estate developers to play their part in tackling this national challenge.

President Mnangagwa expressed confidence that Zimbabwe can overcome the scourge of drug and substance abuse if citizens remain united and work together, guided by the science-driven strategies in the plan.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to disrupt and destroy supply chains, strengthen law enforcement, and hold accountable those found distributing drugs and illicit substances.

The launch coincided with the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, commemorated every 26th of June for nations to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of societies that are free of drug abuse.

New Ziana