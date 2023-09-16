President Mnangagwa makes more appointments

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed three more deputy Ministers to compliment several others that were appointed earlier in the week.

Acting Chief Secretary to the President Dr Martin Rushwaya made the announcement in a statement.

“In terms of Subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President has appointed the following Deputy Ministers, Hon Polite Kambamura as the Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Hon Chido Sanyatwe and the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and Hon Roy Bhila Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce,” he said.

President Mnangagwa announced his Cabinet last week with a few new faces while others retained their ministries and others moved to new assignments.