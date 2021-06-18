President Mnangagwa mourns Kaunda

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned the passing on of the founding President of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda describing him as a renowned pan-Africanist, astute politician and leader to Zambia and the rest of Africa.

Dr Kaunda passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 97.

He had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment at a military hospital in Lusaka.

In his condolence message to Zambian President, Cde Edgar Lungu, President Mnangagwa said it was his hope that the people of Zambia find solace in the rich legacy that Dr Kaunda left behind.

“The passing on of this renowned pan-Africanist and elder stateman, has robbed the Kaunda family and the people of Zambia and indeed the rest of Africa of an exemplary father and astute politician and leader, whose immense contribution to the liberation of Southern African countries from colonial rule is documented and acknowledged by the international community.

“On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our most sincere condolences to you, and through you to the Kaunda family, the Government, and people of Zambia, on this sad loss,” said the President.

Zambia declared 21 days of mourning for the liberation hero, who was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka on Monday.