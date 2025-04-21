President Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has joined other world leaders in mourning the death of the Roman Catholic leader, Pope Francis who died at the Vatican City in Rome, Italy, on Easter Mondy, aged 88.

In his condolence message today, President Mnangagwa described the late pontiff as a man of profound humility who stood for peace compassion and justice.

“I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a man of profound humility who stood for peace, compassion, and justice. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and Catholics around the world. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” President Mnangagwa wrote on his X (formerly twitter) account.