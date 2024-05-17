President Mnangagwa officially commissions US$30 million Baker’s Inn plant in Bulawayo

Baker’s Inn chief executive officer, Mr Ngoni Mazango took the President around the plant explaining the processes for producing bread in the factory.

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Friday officially commissioned the US$30 million state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn plant bread production plant in Bulawayo, while commending the innovation and mechanisation of the plant.

The plant investment comes at a time when the Government under the Second Republic has stepped up efforts to re-industrialise and restore Bulawayo’s former glory and regain its status as the country’s industrial hub.

In his keynote address, the President said the investment by Baker’s Inn was indicative of the ongoing rebound of the manufacturing sector as they scale up the industrialisation and modernisation agenda in the country.

“I want, from the onset, to commend Innscor Africa Limited under their Baker’s Inn flagship, for choosing to make this important investment in Bulawayo.

“Your bold decision is in line with our Devolution and Decentralisation Policy which seeks to realise equitable development, infrastructure development, modernisation and industrialisation across all our cities, towns, and districts,” he said.

“The expansion project also dovetails with our Local Content Policy as well as the “Made in Zimbabwe and Buy Zimbabwe” strategies, which have seen the shelf occupancy of local products rising to over 80 percent.”

He said in the increasingly competitive world, improving technological capacity as well as pursuing contemporary ways of producing goods and services remain essential for business competitiveness and growth.

President Mnangagwa said it was pleasing that the baking sub-sector has witnessed significant investment inflows, through re-capitalisation and re-tooling, marking a transition from antiquated technologies.

“As a result of this new plant, I expect Baker’s Inn to lower their production costs, enhance product viability and deliver quality goods, at reasonable prices. Meanwhile, the increased production of 160 000 loaves of bread per day, should see the creation of employment opportunities within the company, especially for women and the youth. Backward and forward linkages in aspects such as packaging and distribution must also be enhanced,” he added.

He said the innovation of the Baker’s Inn container project was applauded as it will not only grow the company’s sales footprint but also provide beneficiaries with entrepreneurship training under the mini-wholesale bread business project. Well done.

The President said to ensure that players in the baking industry have enough feedstock, the Second Republic was in the process of enhancing irrigation capacity country-wide.

He said: “Zimbabwe has now managed to become wheat self-sufficient and this momentum must be maintained. To complement Government efforts, I urge players in the milling and baking industry to increase the number of contracted farmers to boost domestic wheat production and that of other crops.”

President Mnangagwa exhorted investors to invest in the production of other raw materials required for baking, which are currently being imported, such as fats and enzymes, among others.

He said collaborations and synergies with institutions of higher learning for the development of enzymes and other products that improve the quality of bread and confectionaries must be pursued.

“It is critically important for the baking industry to produce products with a longer shelf life for the benefit of the consuming public, especially those in remote areas.

“Current trends indicate a shift by consumers to healthier, more nutritious and affordable foods. In this regard, and borrowing from our Heritage Based knowledge systems, I urge the baking industry, including Baker’s Inn, to embark on research and development as well as strengthen synergies to incorporate flour made from our traditional foods such as sorghum, sweet potato, soyabeans and cowpeas, among others. This should reduce reliance on wheat, whilst also stimulating the local economy through new value chains,” he added.

He said given the impending completion of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and their quest to create a green belt zone, along the water pipeline from Matabeleland North to Bulawayo Province, the Baker’s Inn investment was correctly positioned for through-put expected therefrom.

The President said additionally, the Second Republic established the Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Scheme which is now producing wheat, right in Lupane.

“Together with Jotsholo and the Valley Irrigation Scheme in Antelope, Maphisa and other entities with water bodies in the region, productivity should be increased to meaningfully contribute to the requisite through-put to this plant and similar ones across the provinces.

“I am pleased that, to date, the planting of close to 3 000 hectares of winter wheat is underway across ARDA estates in the Matabeleland provinces. This will potentially result in a cumulative output of close to 15 000 metric tonnes of wheat. We must continue to be a people capable of feeding ourselves,” he said.

“In line with the National Vision, special attention is being centred on transforming our economy by moving up the value chains. This policy thrust is anchored by inward-looking strategies and home-grown solutions to propel sustainable socio-economic development and prosperity.”