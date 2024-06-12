President Mnangagwa sends condolence message to Malawians

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the Malawian people following the death of their Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others who died in a plane crash accident on Monday.

The plane crashed when Vice President Chilima was on his way to the burial of former Malawian Government Minister and lawyer Mr Ralph Kasambara

President Mnangagwa on Wednesday sent a condolence message to his counterpart President Chakwera saying the late Vice President will forever be remembered for his selfless efforts in promoting the bi-lateral relations between Malawi and Zimbabwe.

“Your Excellency and dear brother, it is with a profound sense of shock and sadness, that I received the devastating news on the fatal aircraft crash, that claimed the lives of the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima, as well as the former First Lady of Malawi, Ms Shanil Muluzi nee Dzimbiri, amongst other deceased Malawian patriots

“We wish you fortitude on your road to recovery from this tragedy. The late Dr Chilima, will forever be remembered for his selfless efforts in promoting the bi-lateral relations between Malawi and Zimbabwe, as well as the integration of our African continent,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa further extended his heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow to the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi, as well as the families of the deceased encouraging them to find solace in the assurance that the thoughts and prayers of Zimbabweans are with them during this sad period.

