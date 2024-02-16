President Mnangagwa to attend AU summit in Ethiopia

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is set to attend the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads and State and Government of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 17 to 18 February 2024.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Zimbabwe will be afforded a chance to also exchange notes on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest and concern with other African Union Member States.

“Zimbabwe looks forward to positive and beneficial win-win outcomes for all the participating Member States. The AU Summit affords Zimbabwe the opportunity to engage with other AU nations to address continental development, peace, and security, as well as continental integration,” said Mr Micheal Mukura, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The 2024 AU Summit is being held under the theme: “Boosting Africa’s Transformation through Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.” The objective of this Theme is to strengthen strategic partnerships between AU Member States in order to build resilient education systems and inclusive learning for Africa.

Mr Mukura said the AU believes that advancing education on the continent, particularly in the Science and Technology sector will help to expedite AU’s efforts towards the realisation of Agenda 2063.

The AU Heads of State and Government will also interrogate the progress made in addressing the worrying security situation and conflict in isolated pockets on the continent, including in West Africa which has been rocked by unconstitutional changes of Governments.

Another issue to be discussed at the Summit is Africa’s contribution towards achieving world peace given the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

