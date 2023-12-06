President Mnangagwa to cap 2996 NUST graduates

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ALL is set for the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) 29th graduation ceremony where President Mnangagwa will cap 2996 graduates drawn from the university’s eight faculties.

Graduands and guests have arrived and are awaiting proceedings to commence at the Nust athletics ground.

Among those graduating five Doctor of Philosophy and five Master of Philosophy graduates.

269 graduands are from NUST affiliate institutions while 250 are graduating with distinction and first class.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Dr Jenfan Muswere is graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Development Studies.

More to follow….

