President Mnangagwa to commission construction of 17 new schools

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

President Mnangagwa will next Thursday commission the construction of 17 new government schools in various provinces across the country.

The commissioning ceremony will be held in Chikomba District, Mashonaland East Province.

In a statement, director of communication and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said the 17 new government schools will be complementarily funded by the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).

“This landmark investment in education infrastructure is a significant step towards ensuring quality and equitable access to education across Zimbabwe, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4) and the 2030 Education Development Agenda.

“Each primary school will feature an administration block, ablution facilities, an Early Childhood Development (ECD) block, classrooms, a computer lab, a library, and teachers’ housing. The secondary schools will have similar facilities, including science laboratories, computer rooms, and libraries,” said Mr Ndoro.

The Ministerial spokesperson said as a Ministry they continued to emphasise geography should not be a barrier to quality education, and that teachers should feel at home in their schools to ensure stability and continuity in the education system.

“This step of commissioning the construction of Makumimavi Primary School and 16 other schools in the nation is a great milestone and the advent of efforts to ensure that the fundamental architecture of the country’s internationally acclaimed system of education remain intact and strengthened.

“The 17 new Government schools are set to transform the educational landscape in Zimbabwe, providing modern facilities and resources to pupils and teachers in rural and remote areas. This investment in education is a crucial component of the country’s drive towards sustainable development and economic transformation,” said Mr Ndoro.

The schools set to be commissioned are; Stakesroom Secondary School (Chipinge District), Lawrencedale Primary School (Makoni District, Manicaland Province), Craigeside Primary (Bindura District), Tengenenge Primary School (Guruve District), Belgonie Secondary School (Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province), Chehamba Primary School (Hurungwe District), Tavoy Secondary School (Hurungwe District) and Sadomba Primary School (Makonde District).

They also include Justright Primary School (Mhondoro/Ngezi District, Mashonaland West Province), Nyuni Primary School (Mwenezi District, Masvingo Province), Nyuni Secondary School (Mwenezi District, Masvingo Province), Khokoloza Primary (Binga District, Matabeleland North Province), Thame Primary School (Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province), Mokgampo Secondary School (Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province), Budiriro Primary School (Gokwe North, Midlands Province), Neta Secondary School (Mberengwa District, Midlands Province) and Makumimavi Primary School (Chikomba District, Mashonaland East Province).