President Mnangagwa to officially open ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B

President Mnangagwa with the winners trophy at opening ceremony dinner for the 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier (Photo Credits: Official ICC Website)

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FOREIGN teams that are in the country for the 2022 International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B will be welcomed to Zimbabwe by the highest office in the land when President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opens the tournament at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba confirmed that the President will be in attendance at the official opening ceremony where he will deliver a speech.

“The President is coming to Bulawayo, he is officially opening the qualifiers and making a speech,’’ said Charamba.

Finer details on Sunday’s proceedings were still being worked out by officials from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Eight teams are taking part in the tournament where two slots are on offer for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later on this year. Zimbabwe are joined in the tournament by Jersey, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

In 20198, President Mnangagwa officiated at the welcome dinner for the teams taking part in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier hosted by Zimbabwe. Last year, the President presided over the official opening ceremony for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier held in Harare.

