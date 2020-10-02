President Mnangagwa wishes Trump well

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has wished a speedy recovery to the United States of America President Donald Trump who tested positive of Covid-19 together with his wife Melania recently.

Trump announced on Friday that he had tested positive of the virus whose global confirmed infections stand at 34 million.

President Mnangagwa wrote the message on his Twitter account @edmnangagwa.

“My best wishes to President Trump @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS as they make a full recovery from COVID-19,” President Mnangagwa said.

The US has so far recorded 7,3 million Covid-19 cases and 208 000 deaths.

President Trump is the latest head of state to test positive to Covid 19.

Brazi’s President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also caught the virus and have fully recovered.

