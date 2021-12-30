President mourns Advocate Sibanda and Gumede

Robin Muchetu and Mehluli Sibanda, Sunday News Reporters

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent messages of condolences to the Sibanda and Gumede families following the death of Advocate Siwanda Kennedy Mbuso Sibanda, a former High Court judge and legendary football administrator Ndumiso Gumede.

On Adv Sibanda, in a statement, the President said the nation had been robbed of a prominent and illustrious lawyer, in the form of Adv Sibanda.

“The demise on 22nd of December 2021 in South Africa of Advocate Siwanda Kennedy Mbuso Sibanda robbed our Nation of a leading lawyer, professional mentor and veteran of our Liberation Struggle. Ranking among an early crop of black legal practitioners in the then Rhodesia, Advocate Sibanda will forever be remembered for saving many lives of many captured guerrillas who, except for his legal skills, would have met their death at the hands of the cruel Rhodesian regime,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the late Adv Sibanda would make it his mission to locate those condemned cadres and nationalists from secretive Rhodesian dungeons in order to avail legal defence, often pro bono.

“I had the privilege of working closely with the late Advocate Sibanda who was part of the Patriotic Front legal team as we put together the framework for the Lancaster House Agreement which enabled political settlement and delivered our Independence in 1980 after a protracted war of our National Independence. He was a fine legal mind who knew how to use his legal skills towards the defense of captured cadres and detained nationalists thus furthering the ideals of our National Liberation struggle,” he said.

Added President Mnangagwa:

“After independence and as then Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs I would again work closely with him as a member of our Bench which he served with characteristic integrity and honour. Both before and after his stint on the Bench and on a number of Commissions Advocate Sibanda mentored many young lawyers into professionals. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

On Gumede, President Mnangagwa said he learnt with sadness the departure of the veteran football administrator.

“I received with grief and sadness news of the tragic and unexpected demise yesterday of Cde Ndumiso Gumede after a short illness. A sports administrator of distinction and a veteran teacher, the late Cde Gumede will be remembered by many for transforming the popular game of football through his competent leadership and professional administration of the iconic Highlanders Club, and when he served on the Zifa board soon after our independence,’’ President Mnangagwa said.

Gumede had two stints as Highlanders chairman and it was during the second tenure that Bosso acquired the clubhouse, offices and camping house in Luveve.

“As its chairman, Highlanders Football Club scaled to higher heights, transforming into a household name it is to this day. Above all, his strong African roots turned sporting into a cultural carnival for which football will miss him sorely,’’ said President Mnangagwa.

The President described the late Gumede as someone who was always hospitable.

“Always genial and full of jokes, the late Cde Gumede ensured that integrity and professionalism in a game which is often mired in controversies of corrupt match-fixing related ills. Those of us wedded to the game will miss him, keenly feeling the yawning gap he leaves behind.

“On behalf of the Government, the football fraternity and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Gumede family on this saddest, unexpected loss. May they continue to draw inspiration from the late departed’s meritorious service to his country, his people, and to the sporting discipline of football,’’ the President said. [email protected]/@Mdawini_29