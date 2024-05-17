President mourns Cde Sandi Moyo, grants State Assisted Funeral

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned the passing of former Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Bulawayo Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo who passed away on Thursday and has granted a State Assisted Funeral.

Cde Sandi Moyo died on Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where she was receiving treatment for hypertension.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said Cde Sandi Moyo will be remembered for her sterling services to Bulawayo.

“I received news of the passing on yesterday of Amai Sandi Moyo, the former Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province with deep sorrow and sadness. A staunch veteran nationalist who was intimately involved with the politics of the liberation of our country, the late Amai Moyo will be remembered for her sterling services to Metropolitan Bulawayo Province and our entire Nation under the First Republic,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I am humbled to grant Mama Sandi Moyo the honour of a State Assisted Funeral and burial. May her Family’s grief be assuaged by the high regard she earned and deserved from all of us who worked and interacted with her. May her dear soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

President Mnangagwa said Cde Sandi Moyo was always passionate and gender aware in outlook.

“The late Cde Sandi Moyo worked exceptionally hard to rally communities for national community development, thus anticipating our Policy on Devolution which became the centrepiece in the Second Republic and the vehicle for spatially balanced community-specific development which leaves no one and no place behind.

“On behalf of the Government, my family, and my behalf, I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the Sandi Moyo family which has been thrown into deep grief by Mama’s sad and unexpected departure,” he said.