President mourns horror accident victims

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has warned pirate commuter operators who are taking advantage of the current intercity ban to operate illegally that the full wrath of the law will soon catch up with them.

In his condolence message following an accident were a Toyota Granvia collided head-on with a Toyota Wish, killing 20 people on Monday along the Masvingo-Zvishavane highway, President Mnangagwa said it was sad that the country continues to needlessly lose lives through road accidents.

He said there was a need for motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

“I urge motorists to avoid speeding and overloading in order to reduce undue accidents. In light of the surging Covid-19 infections and deaths in the current third wave which we seek to contain through the enhanced level four lockdown measures, I appeal to the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

“Pirate commuter operators taking advantage of the current intercity travel ban are severely warned to stop the illegal practice as the full wrath of the law will descend heavily upon them. On behalf of government, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries from this unfortunate accident,” said the President.

The Toyota Granvia was heading west towards Zvishavane while the Toyota Wish was going east towards Masvingo when the Granvia burst a tyre and encroached into the opposite lane colliding with the oncoming Toyota Wish.

On Tuesday the police reported a group of mostly elderly mourners who were on their way to a funeral were aboard the Toyota Granvia.

Police were however still unable to tell the exact number of passengers and crew in the two vehicles.