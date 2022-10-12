President mourns victims of Esigodini fire

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent his message of condolence to the families of 10 men who died while trying to extinguish a veld on Monday in Esigodini, saying the incident was a wakeup call for the nation to come up with strategies to curb veld fires.

The President said the effects of veld fires was getting worse by each passing day.

“The news of the horrific death of 10 workers in raging veld fires at a farm in Esigodini in Matabeleland South Province came to me as a shock. While investigations are still underway, it is quite clear that veld fires against high winds have become a real threat to life and property.

“A new national strategy is now needed to minimise this growing menace whose risk increases by the day until we get our first rains for the Summer Season. Both the Ministry in charge of our Environment, and our Civil Protection Department have to urgently get together so a comprehensive response to veld fires is developed across all provinces,” he said.

The President appealed to all Zimbabweans to desist from starting uncontrolled fires, especially now when the velds are tinder dry and thus highly combustible.

“Where such fires break out accidentally, utmost care must be exercised in fighting them so we do not lose lives in such horrific, heart wrenching ways. On behalf of the Party, ZANU-PF, Government, my family and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deep, heartfelt condolences to families which have lost their beloved ones in this veld fire incident.

“In the same vein, I wish all those nursing burns from the fire speedy recovery. I have since instructed Government to move in with assistance to the affected families, including meeting funeral expenses. May the souls of the dear departed rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment, Tourism, Climate and Hospitality Industry who is also Zanu-PF chairperson for Matabeleland South Province Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu is expected to visit the site and families this morning (Wednesday).