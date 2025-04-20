President rallies nation to prayer

Blessings Chidakwa in Masvingo

President Mnangagwa, who is today expected to attend the Zion Christian Church (ZCC)’s annual Easter Passover festival at Mbungo Estates in Bikita, Masvingo Province, said it is the responsibility of every citizen to pray for the nation.

This year, with the Easter holidays coinciding with Independence celebrations, President Mnangagwa urged citizens to dedicate the season to prayer and reflection.

The President also called on Zimbabweans to promote a culture of peace, love, unity, hard work, and discipline across all levels of society, emphasising that these values should be instilled in families, communities, and the nation at large reaching both the young and old alike.

He said nurturing such principles is essential for building a strong and prosperous future for the country.

As for today’s highly anticipated event, led by ZCC leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, it draws thousands of congregants from across Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The President’s presence at the church will further reaffirm the enduring relationship between the State and religion in fostering national cohesion and progress.

Addressing thousands of people who thronged Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe for the main Independence Day celebrations last Friday, and in line with the Nyika inovakwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo mantra, President Mnangagwa said it is the responsibility of every citizen to always pray for the sovereign country.

“This year’s Independence commemorations coincide with the Easter holidays. We thank Almighty God, who gave His only begotten Son, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, to die on the cross and rise from the dead for our sins,” he said.

“Through Him we now receive salvation and eternal life. Let us continue to thank God for redemption and to pray for our nation, encouraged by Philippians 4 verse 13, which says, ‘We can do all things through Jesus Christ who gives us strength.’”

President Mnangagwa said that, as respective communities, it is their duty to preserve the noble values of love, unity, compassion, empathy, discipline, and hard, honest work, for which Zimbabweans are known.

“This message of peace, love, unity, hard work and discipline should be spread across all our families, communities and the nation, to children, as well as young and old people alike,” he said.

The Head of State and Government said that with unity of purpose, the country is poised for greater times.

“Let us remain focused, resilient and persistent, inspired by the numerous achievements and milestones attained so far.

“Regardless of political affiliation, religion, race, gender or age, let us all put Zimbabwe first. It is the only country that we call home, and which the next generations shall call home,” he said.

As for the diaspora community, President Mnangagwa said they have a duty to speak well of, defend, and promote the national interests of the great nation, Zimbabwe.

“Victory in all circumstances is our heritage. The ability to overcome any challenges is in our DNA,” he said.

The Easter gathering at Mbungo Estates has become a significant fixture on both the religious and national calendar, celebrated not only for its spiritual importance but also for its role in promoting unity, peace, and development.

In past years, President Mnangagwa has used the occasion to reaffirm the Second Republic’s commitment to religious freedom and to commend the ZCC’s contributions to community development, such as the construction of schools, clinics, and infrastructure.

The event is usually marked by various entertainment displays, with the church’s trademark “mugidho” being the main attraction.

It is characterised by captivating, energetic, and synchronised dancing routines with rich entertainment value.

The ZCC has notably led transformative projects like the Mbungo Dam and a community clinic initiatives that have been recognised by Government as aligned with Vision 2030 goals.

This year’s service is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees, including pilgrims from South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, and Malawi.