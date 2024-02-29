President reaffirms support to Traditional leaders

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his administration’s support to traditional leaders in the country noting they played a vital role in upholding unity, peace and development in our communities.

Speaking at the handover of the first batch of 100 replacement Isuzu double cab vehicles the President pointed out that traditional leaders were key in rural development, modernisation, industrialisation and ultimately the attainment of our Vision 2030.

He said chiefs were a vital cog in the national governance architecture.

“Besides being traditional leaders, Chiefs are also public servants, who are mandated by the Constitution of Zimbabwe to preside over their people, promote sound family values, resolve disputes and more importantly, champion the promotion and preservation of our culture and heritage.

“They are a critical cog in the national governance architecture. Our traditional leaders are indeed the collective embodiment of who we are as Zimbabweans and the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa. This gesture, thus, attests to my Government’s commitment to improving their conditions and the efficiency with which our traditional leaders undertake their duties,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said as a government they would continuously pursue interventions- such as providing the replacement vehicles- to improve the welfare and general conditions of service for the chiefs.

“My Administration further recognises that the multi- faceted functions, roles and responsibilities of Chiefs directly and indirectly contribute to unity, peace and development in our communities as well as rural development, modernisation, industrialisation and ultimately the attainment of our Vision 2030.

“Various Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been commissioned to provide additional services and utilities that uplift the livelihoods and standing of Traditional Leaders in general. These include the construction and maintenance of access roads to the homesteads of Chiefs so that our people have access to the various services provided by chiefs,” he said.

Already, the government has embarked on a number of projects to uplift the living standards of chiefs, these inclusive of the provision of medical insurance, funeral assistance packages, electrification of the homes of chiefs; provision of water and sanitation facilities as well as the tillage programme, among other services.

The President said despite the illegal sanctions imposed on the country, his administration continues to address matters related to the institution of the traditional leaders.

“In view of the dire effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon, I want to assure the nation that measures have been put in place to guarantee adequate food for all communities of our country.

I appeal to you as traditional leaders to go and re- assure our people that no communities will starve.

“As Chiefs, you are all-embracive in the manner you deal with your people and I urge this spirit to continue, while the identification of vulnerable households, in particular, widows and child-headed families, should be undertaken timely,” said President Mnangagwa.