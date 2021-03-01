President relaxes lockdown regulations

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reviewed lockdown regulations among them scrapping the need for letters for people to move.

Announcing the new lockdown measures on Monday, President Mnangagwa said however, people must continue to observe strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The wearing of face masks, temperature checks as well as washing of hands or use of sanitizers in all public areas remains mandatory. The curfew is adjusted and will now be 10 pm to 5.30 am. Letters are no longer required for movement,” said the President.

He said supermarkets can now remain open up to 7pm.

He said industry on the other hand will open with strict adherence to World Health Organisation set standards and National Covid-19 Guidelines such as the regular disinfection of premises, social distancing, hand sanitisation and use of body temperature checks at entrances.

No compliance in this regard will attract targeted closure of entities.

“As per previous announcement, SMEs, Food Markets and the informal sector can reopen on condition that they strictly adhere to the World Health Organisation set standards and National Covid-19 guidelines,” said President Mnangagwa.

On the education front, primary, secondary and institutions of higher learning have been told to prepare to open with online lessons and lectures being encouraged while necessary preparations are being done.

Intercity travel has also resumed.

The President also spoke of the first phase of the National Vaccination Programme which is targeting front line workers, the security sector and members of the media, the elderly and those with underlying conditions which was facilitated by the Republic of China.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, I once again express my profound gratitude to the President of the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Xi Jin Ping and the government of the people of China for the additional donation of 200 000 doses of vaccines made to Zimbabwe just last week.

“This generous gift will greatly contribute to our quest to achieve herd immunity. Over and above the combined total of 400 000 donated doses, another 600 000 doses of Chinese vaccines will be arriving this coming week.”

President Mnangagwa also expressed the country’s gratitude to Russia, India and the United Kingdom who have pledged donations of various vaccines.

