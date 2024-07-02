President removes Sibanda from Deputy Minister post

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has relieved Cde Simelisizwe Sibanda of his duties as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development.

Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, announced the development in a statement yesterday.

He said the decision to relieve Sibanda, who is also the Bubi MP, takes force immediately but would not give reasons for the position.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda from the Office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect,” reads the statement.

Cde Sibanda was appointed as Deputy Minister in September 2023 after the harmonised elections following his victory as Bubi constituency legislator.

