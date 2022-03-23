President sets deadline for decentralisation of e-passport services to the whole country

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has given a directive for the Civil Registry Department to have established electronic passport enrolment centres in all the country’s 10 provinces by 30 June this year.

Speaking at the official opening of the Bulawayo e-passport enrolment centre at the Bulawayo passport offices, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, comrade Kazembe Kazembe said his ministry was in the process of setting up structures for the issuance of e-passports in Hwange and Lupane.

“His Excellency the President directed us that that he wants each and every province in this country to have e-passport enrollment centre by 30 June 2022.

The roll out of the e-passport project started in Harare, and Bulawayo is the second province to have the facility which will be cascaded to other provincial and district centres. I am glad to inform you that the process of setting up the infrastructure for the issuance of e-passports has now been taken to Hwange and Lupane, in Matabeleland North Province. This shall be followed by a similar exercise to the remaining seven provincial offices, which should be up and running by 30 June 2022,’’ said Cde Kazembe.

To ensure that Zimbabweans access documents, the Civil Registry Department will be embarking on a nationwide mobile registration exercise from the beginning of April to the end of September.

“According to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment [No.20] Act 2013, every person has a right to legal identity. My Ministry, through the Civil Registry Department therefore, has a constitutional obligation to ensure that every eligible person is bestowed with legal identity.

“In that vein, I take great pleasure to inform the nation that the Civil Registry Department will be embarking on a nationwide mobile registration exercise from 01 April 2022 to 30 September 2022.

The exercise will mainly focus on the issuance of births and deaths certificates and national identity documents. In addition to mobile teams, all static registration offices will remain operational during this period. I therefore, urge all members of the public to take advantage of this opportunity to be fully registered,’’ said Cde Kazembe.

Acting Registrar General, Mr Henry Machiri said his department has produced 26 395 e-passports since 18 January. Of these 13 886 were females and 12 509 are males.

Mr Machiri also announced that they will make it even easier for the residents of Bulawayo with a second passport office to be set up before the end of the year.

“The department has decentralized the issuance of e-passports to Bulawayo, I encourage you to take this opportunity to apply for travel documents and desist from engaging in border jumping. We will further decentralize the e-passport within Bulawayo, there will be having a second passport office by the end of the year,’’ said Mr Machiri.

In her welcome remarks, the Minister of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, comrade Judith Ncube

“The launch of the e-passport in Bulawayo Metropolitan province today is what we have been waiting for. This development is most welcome by the populace of Bulawayo as it will address travel document concerns considering the ever-rising demand for passports.

Present at the launch were officials from Garsu Pasaulis, the Government’s partners in the e-passport project as well as senior office-bearers in the Government at national and provincial level. These included the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage comrade Ruth Mavhunga Maboyi, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Mr Casper Nhepera as well as the Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni.

