President to headline Anti-Sanctions Day

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will give a State address during this year’s Anti-Sanctions Day, with the statement set to be circulated through embassies accredited to Zimbabwe and all the country’s missions abroad.

Zimbabwe declared 25 October, the Anti-Sanctions Day, an official public holiday to show the importance of the day to the economic emancipation and well-being of the country.

The day was also endorsed by Sadc and the AU in solidarity against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and her Western allies.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said this year’s Anti-Sanctions Day will be held under the Theme, “Enhancing Zimbabwe’s Resilience through Economic Development and Engagement and Re-engagement”.

“This is in recognition of the concrete steps the country has taken in strengthening engagement and re-engagement at bilateral and multilateral levels. The event will showcase the progress the country is making with the economic transformation drive, through His Excellency the President’s mantra, ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’.

“The activities on the day will include a televised statement by His Excellency the President, which will be distributed through all media platforms, circulation of His Excellency the President’s address through Embassies accredited to Zimbabwe and through our Missions abroad,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the Government will also share with the Sadc Secretariat through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, a Guide on the nature and impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe as well as the Final Report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on Human Rights.

“Media awareness campaigns on the nature and impact of sanctions in and outside Zimbabwe will be conducted, the showcasing commendable progress of projects in various sectors including in Agriculture and Food Security, Mining, Health, Education, Infrastructure, and Industry.

“A musical concert at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex (will be held) with participation both physically and virtually through the national broadcaster to allow for wider coverage across the country’s 10 provinces,” said the Minister.

African leaders recently took advantage of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to reiterate calls for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.