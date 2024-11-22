President to preside over Gwanda State University graduation

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today set to cap 126 Gwanda State University graduands at the institution’s 3rd graduation ceremony set to be held at its Epoch Mine Campus’ sports arena in Filabusi, Insiza district, Matabeleland South province.

President Mnangagwa is the Chancellor of all State Universities.

Today’s graduating students mark a 73 percent increase from the 34 that were capped during the 2nd graduation ceremony last year while 17 were capped at its inaugural graduation in 2022.

At last year’s graduation ceremony, President Mnangagwa promised to provide more funding for the development of the institution, one of the country’s youngest universities.

Established in 2016 by an Act of Parliament (Chapter 25:30), the university’s roots trace back to 2015 when it functioned as a College of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The primary campus, sprawling across 87 acres in the Matabeleland South town of Gwanda along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway, and an additional site at Epoch Mine in Filabusi, GSU showcases its commitment to providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

With its establishment, Gwanda State University plays a pivotal role in regional development, contributing to the intellectual growth and practical solutions needed in the province. The institution’s journey reflects a dedication to academic distinction and innovation, providing students with a transformative educational experience across both campuses.

Today’s graduation ceremony comes 24 hours after President Mnangagwa capped 6 479 Midlands State University (MSU) graduands yesterday at the institution’s 25th graduation ceremony where the First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa was one of the graduands, graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

The First Lady is also the country’s tourism patron.