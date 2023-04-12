President urges young people to sustain economic growth

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has urged the youth to shun drugs and substance abuse while safeguarding and sustaining the notable economic growth milestones that have been achieved in various sectors by the Second Republic.

He was speaking at a conference facilitated by the Vision 2030 Movement, which was held in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

The conference which drew thousands of youths from across the country was held under the theme: ‘Creating a young people-led economy by 2030, through fighting drug and substance abuse.’

“The last two years, have seen Zimbabwe recording the fastest GDP growth in our region and notable economic growth milestones across all sectors. This momentum must be sustained by you, our young people through the accelerated modernisation, industrialization, and development of our country.

“Instead of using your energies on drugs, you must use your ideas and energies to explore productive opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism, creative cultural industries, and information communication. Taking mutoriro neku-sticker will not accelerate the quest to realise Vision 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said drug and substance abuse inflicts immeasurable harm on public health and safety in Zimbabwe.

“Consequently, substance abuse contributes to crime and poverty, leading to dysfunctional families and communities while the burden of disease, injury and premature death is also increased. Additionally, the drug scourge puts a financial strain on affected individuals, their families and the nation at large

“Due to the corrosive effects of illicit drugs and substances, which weaken whole generations of people, the menace cumulatively, poses a threat to our national independence, freedom and sovereignty,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Government has scaled up the fight against drug and substance abuse and is determined to ensure a Zimbabwe free of drug and substance abuse, particularly the youth.

“At both national and sub-national levels, the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Drug and Substance abuse was established to coordinate the fight against this scourge. Since then, robust strategies have been deployed to curb the production, manufacturing and distribution of drugs.

“My Government is rolling out outpatient psycho-social support centres, designed to provide screening and counselling services, as well as awareness and prevention services to people affected by drugs and their families. These services are set to ensure the successful re-integration of former drug users back into society of a prosperous, upper middle-income society where young people have a stake in all socio-economic and political spheres,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the attitude and spirit which saw many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe, go out to fight a fifteen-year protracted liberation struggle that brought about the independence and freedom which we will be celebrating this coming week, must be the same spirit that the contemporary youth should have in order to play a part by protecting and developing the country bequeathed to us by yester-year heroes and heroines.

“I challenge you the youth to effectively deploy the high literacy level our country is renowned for, as well the youth demographic dividend, as entrepreneurial spirit and tech-savvy-abilities to unleash your potential, for the good of our motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Riding on our knowledge driven economic agenda, coupled with the ease of doing business environment prevailing under my Administration, I challenge the youth of our country to establish sustainable, profitable and professional business entities. You, our talented young people should take advantage of innovation hubs and industrial parks at our institutions of higher learning to innovate and create viable start-ups to produce all goods and services used by our people,” said President Mnangagwa.

The conference was attended by by Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry, Minister of Environment Mangaliso Ndlovu, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Zanu PF Bulawayo Chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda among other senior government officials.

@nyeve14