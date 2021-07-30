President, VP mourn Mrs Haritatos

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Deputy Constantino Chiwenga have consoled the Haritatos family falling the passing of Mrs Angela Haritatos.

Mrs Haritatos is the mother of deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Cde Vangelis Haritatos.

She died of Covid-19 related complications on Tuesday, just 18 days after the death of her husband, Peter also succumbed to the pandemic.

President Mnangagwa said it was painful for the Haritatos family to lose a loving mother exactly 18 days after the death of their father and liberation hero, Cde Peter Haritatos.

“While the loss alone of his father was a very painful and heart-breaking experience for him and his family, losing their mother before they have recovered from their father’s demise, must be equally heart wrenching and devastating for our Deputy Minister and the Haritatos family.

“On behalf of the party, ZANU PF, Government, my family, and indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Haritatos family, especially to the Honourable Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos, for the loss of their dear mother, Angela,” said President Mnangagwa.

In his condolence message, VP Chiwenga said it was said that the country continued to lose its citizens to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The passing on of Mrs Angela Haritatos, is yet another grim reminder to all of us of the unprecedented threat posed to humanity by this Covid-19 pandemic. Mrs Haritatos was an embodiment of fortitude and a sanctuary of humility as she ably rallied behind her late husband in serving this great nation,” said VP Chiwenga.