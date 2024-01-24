President appoints Deputy Ministers

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Bulawayo South legislator, Hon Raj Modi, as the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce with immediate effect.

Cde Modi retained his role of Deputy Minister. The Ministry is currently being led by Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.

Hon Sleiman Timios Kwidini has also been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care. He is the Member of Parliament for Chiwundura Constituency. He will deputise Dr Douglas Mombeshora who heads the Ministry.

These appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya on Wednesday afternoon.

