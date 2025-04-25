Presidents arrive for ZITF official opening

Vusumuzi Dube, Deputy Radar editor

MOZAMBIQUE President Daniel Chapo and host President Mnangagwa have arrived at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre’s main arena ahead of the official opening of the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The Mozambican leader is the guest of honour at this year’s global expo.

In the morning the two leaders toured various stands exhibiting.

On arrival the two Presidents proceeded to reviewing stand for the singing of the Mozambican national anthem.

After the singing of the national anthem, President Chapo will proceed to inspect a guard of honour that has been mounted

President Chapo is on record saying one of his goals is to improve the economic ties of both nations.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi isc present at the arena to witness the official opening.

Also present are Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs, various ambassadors, mayors and towmlns from various local authorities, exhibitors and members of the public.

After officially opening the trade showcase, President Chapo will issue awards to winning exhibitors in their various categories.