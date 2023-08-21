Prices of basic commodities continue to decline…tobacco and wheat production increases

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE corrective measures implemented by Government following a spike in the prices of basic goods and services around June have seen the prices continue to go down.

In a report presented to Cabinet on Monday, the Minister of Industry and Commerce , Dr Sekai Nzenza said the prices of bread, cooking oil, sugar and mealie-meal, among other basic commodities, have tumbled, with the price of mealie-meal declining by 27 percent.

In a post Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said the Cabinet was pleased that the measures have been effective in curbing the price increases, and that the foreign currency exchange rate remains stable.

She said this was testimony of the Second Republic’s sound management of the economy.

Meanwhile, The Minister said Cabinet was pleased to advise that the total tobacco production now stands at a phenomenal 295 499 782 kilogrammes, valued at US$895 114 791, as reported by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka.

“Of special note is the fact that 52 percent of the total production came from A1 and A2 farmers, confirming that the Land Reform Programme has been a success.

“Government is again gratified that the cumulative area planted under wheat this winter season stands at 90 192 hectares, which is above the targeted 90 000 hectares,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said most (57 percent) of the crop was planted by A2 farmers, 13 percent by A1 farmers and 11 percent by large-scale commercial farmers, presenting another confirmatory indicator of the success of the land reform programme.

The Minister said the bulk of the crop was at the booting stage and is in good condition.

“In order to ensure good harvests, pest control activities are ongoing, with successful quelea bird control programmes having been undertaken in Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces.”