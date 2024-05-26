Pride of identity defines Bulawayo on Africa Day

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A NUMBER of institutions and individuals in Bulawayo exhibited a deep sense of pride in their African identity by engaging in various activities that connects them to their various cultures in a development that shows Africa is weaning itself off the colonial identity.

While Africa Day was celebrated yesterday a number of schools engaged in activities to celebrate the day on Friday.

A snap survey by Sunday News observed that various institutions including schools hosted various functions meant to reflect on and commemorate the African culture and heritage.

This year’s theme was “Educate an African Fit for the Twenty-First Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa”.

Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Emily Jesaya said Africa Day was an opportunity to connect with the African roots and to celebrate the unique identity of the continent and its cultural diversity.

She said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has inculcated the culture of belonging and inclusivity through the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo philosophy.

“Africa Day is the day when we promote greater understanding and solidarity among African nations and re-invigorate our collective efforts towards achieving a brighter future for all. Culture is very significant in one’s life. Without a culture we are nothing. Culture tells us where we are coming from, where we are and tells us where we need to go as a person, as a community and as a country.

“Our culture plays a very critical role in achieving vision 2030. Culture should be a source of strength, resilience and inspiration for our people. It provides us with a sense of belonging and shared values,” said Deputy Minister Jesaya.

She said by preserving and promoting the country’s culture and identity, the nation can build a stronger sense of national pride and unity which is essential for achieving developmental goals.

She said Zimbabwe has done a lot in as far as preserving and conserving the African heritage and identity is concerned.

“We have the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe which was established to protect and preserve our cultural and historical heritage. We also have a number of festivals that promote traditional music and dance. These festivals are a platform where our artist showcase Zimbabwean culture and heritage.

“As a Government we have also supported the local languages through initiatives such as the National Language Policy and the establishment of language institutions,” she said.

Cognisant of this year’s theme that talks of education as a tool to steer Africa towards the achievement of Agenda 2063, Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro told Sunday News that the newly introduced Heritage Based Curriculum (HBC) was building an education system that exploits the natural endowments of Zimbabwe with the underlying principle of the curriculum being useful to the economy and based on heritage.

“The Heritage-Based Curriculum is the clearest sign of us embracing African values and we encourage all parents and children to embrace their Africanism because it is important to avert the threat of our children having an identity crisis.

“Our Heritage-Based Curriculum is, therefore, delivered conscious of the environment it seeks to transform. Emphasis is also on strengthening measures to mould these pupils to cherish and practice the Zimbabwean philosophical orientation of Unhu/Ubuntu/Vumunhu,” said Mr Ndoro.

In his Africa Day address, President Mnangagwa said education must steer Africa towards the achievement of Agenda 2063 and this timely call to action presents an opportunity for the nation, the Member States of the African Union to combine efforts for the accelerated implementation of the Continental Education Strategy for Africa, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Number 4.

“This is more critical as our continent is home to the youngest and most vibrant population in the world. The youth dividend should be harnessed to realise sustainable development, industrialisation of the continent.

“It is in this respect that Zimbabwe, under the Second Republic, has transformed our education system anchored by the Heritage based Education 5.0 philosophy which is driven by a robust innovation ecosystem. As the African continent and a nation, we must never apologise for learning new ways and unlearning the old ways of doing things,” said President Mnangagwa. — @nyeve14