Prince Dube finishes with most goal involvements in maiden season with Azam in Tanzania Mainland Premier League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube might have missed out on the Golden Boot in his maiden season with Azam in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League but the Zimbabwean striker finished with the most goal involvements for any player in the league.

Dube scored 14 and provided five assist in the league for Azam who finished third. He also found the target three times in the Azam Sports Federation Cup, which means he was involved in 22 goals in the just ended season.

The 24-year old Dube made a huge impact in the East African country’s top league since he joined Azam from Highlanders in August last year. He won the league’s Player of the Month twice in September 2020 and May this year.

Dube could have achieved more in his maiden season in Tanzania had his time there not been punctuated by injuries. The Zimbabwe Warriors striker spent six weeks on the sidelines after he fell and broke a bone on his left arm during a league encounter against Young Africans in November last year. He only returned at the beginning of January this year.

At the time he suffered the first injury, Dube had scored six league goals for Azam. He continued where he had left off when he returned from injury with eight more goals scored until he limped off in an Azam Sports Federation Cup quarterfinal match against Rhino Rangers at the end of May. He never played again in the just ended season and missed four league matches, which also saw him miss out on the Golden Boot, which was won by Simba Sports Club’s John Bocco who finished on 16 goals.

