Prince Dube heads off to Cape Town hospital for stomach illness treatment

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TANZANIA based Zimbabwean footballer, Prince Dube has headed off to the Vincent Pallotti Hospital, in Cape Town, South Africa to receive further treatment for a stomach problem.

It is the second time that the striker is going to the same hospital where he spent some time at the end of last year after he fell and broke a bone on his left arm during a league match for Azam against Young Africans.

Dube has been having a stomach ailment since the end of May when he limped off against Rhino Rangers in an Azam Sports Federation Cup quarterfinal match. Azam won that fixture 3-1 but that win has come at a heavy cost for Dube as he never played for the team again in the just ended season. He missed the last four league games for Azam, which also saw him miss out on the Golden Boot award in his maiden season in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League.

Zaka Zakazi, the Azam head of information and communication department said Dube left for South Africa on Tuesday, with his hospital stay to depend on what the doctors say. The player is expected to come to Zimbabwe when he gets discharged from the South African hospital before he heads back to Tanzania for preseason training at the beginning of August.

Dube saw his season Tanzania punctuated by injuries and illness. Despite that, the 24-year old scored 14 league goals and weighed in with five assists for Azam who finished third behind second placed Young Africans and champions Simba Sports Club.

The Warriors striker was twice voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month and pocketed one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431) on each occasion.

Dube won the award in September 2020 and May this year.

